"I was relieved" - Former Champion comments on his release from WWE 

Having wrestled for WWE for a combined eight years, former Tag Team Champion Danny Burch has shared his thoughts on getting released from the company.

Burch had a short stint with World Wrestling Entertainment from 2011 to 2014, but his run in the company's third brand, NXT, from 2017 to 2022, alongside his teammate Oney Lorcan, saw him win the tag titles on two separate occasions.

Speaking to pro-wrestling veteran Bobby Fish on The Undisputed Podcast, the 41-year-old said that it was a relief after the company chose to cut ties with him last year.

"It just wasn’t working. Because of my mindset and how unhappy I was… I was relieved [it was over]. At that point, I was so unhappy, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I even want to do this anymore.'" [H/T EWrestling News]

During his 20-year wrestling career, Danny Burch has performed for multiple top promotions like WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance.

WWE management has reportedly made two odd new rules for their stars

Since the company became a PG product in 2008, the use of blood in storylines has rarely been used. Recently, it seems as though WWE's anti-blood rules have been heightened.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, company higher-ups have told their superstars that they are no longer allowed to post photos of their injuries on social media or post any bloody images.

"There were two segments on this show where somebody ended up covered in blood and apparently there is a new rule that WWE talent are not allowed to take pictures of their injuries and there is an absolute 'you are not allowed to take pictures of any blood whatsoever.'" (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Sheamus @WWESheamus ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚔️ #BangerMania Aftermath.. still wanna smash his stupid face in⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚔️ Aftermath.. still wanna smash his stupid face in 🇮🇪⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚔️🇦🇹 #BangerMania💥 https://t.co/ai7ZZXyg1T

One of the most iconic images in the company's recent history came last year when a shot of Cody Rhodes performing with a torn pectoral muscle blew up online.

