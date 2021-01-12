"I remember it was awkward" - Former WWE Superstar recalls her romantic storyline with Vince McMahon

In a recent interview, Candice Michelle recalled her storyline in which she was romantically involved with Vince McMahon. She remembered how awkward it was to be a part of the storyline but also said that it was just a part of her job.

Candice Michelle is a former wrestler, model, and actress who worked with WWE from 2004 to 2009. Candice Michelle is a one-time WWE Women's Champion and is also one of six women to have held the 24/7 Championship. Michelle was recently advertised for RAW Legends Night but did not make an appearance at the show.

Speaking to Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, Candice Michelle recalled how awkward she felt being involved in a romantic storyline with Vince McMahon but also believed that it was the norm back in the day.

"I remember it was awkward. I do think there was like two, maybe three, I don't quite remember to be honest. But also it was how it was back then. I remember it just kind of trickled down from girl to girl. Everybody kind of went through that. Even though it's awkward to do, it was just part of my job. There was no intimacy, we didn't think of it like we're actresses and we're going to win an Emmy nomination or something. We're young and we're dumb and we're innocent, and we're happy to be working. That's just part of it," said Candice Michelle.

Candice Michelle also spoke about her pudding match with Melina back in 2007 and called it her worst match ever.

Candice Michelle was not the only female WWE Superstar involved in such storylines

Candice Michelle wasn't the only WWE Superstar who was in a romantic storyline with Vince McMahon. The likes of Stacy Keibler, Torrie Wilson, Trish Stratus, and Sable, too, were a part of a love angle involving the Chairman of WWE.

This is definitely one of those storylines which would not have a place in today's WWE product. However, it was these angles that made Vince McMahon come across as a massive, evil corporate monster and made the fans hate him more.