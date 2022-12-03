"I remember her" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls Damage CTRL member during her early years in the business (Exclusive)

Luke, one-half of WWE's legendary tag team, the Bushwhackers, recently spoke about Dakota Kai.

Luke and Dakota are New Zealand natives and have had similar career trajectories, although they were years apart. Luke and Butch worked around the world in countries such as Thailand, Singapore, and Japan before making it to WWE as an established tag team. Kai also came from Auckland and worked in Australia and Japan before moving to the United States and signing a contract with NXT.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Luke mentioned how Dakota worked through the circuit in New Zealand before getting her big break in wrestling. The Hall of Famer was also familiar with her recent work as part of Damage CTRL.

"Oh yes, Dakota Kai. Yes, I remember her. In 2012, when she was started [sic], she was just a young girl in Auckland, New Zealand. She made the break, and she went over to England and then she came to the United States and that's good. Now she's one of the tag team champions in WWE." [From 1:05 - 1:31]

Dakota Kai returned to WWE at SummerSlam this year

Despite being released from the company in April 2022, Dakota Kai shocked the world when she returned to WWE alongside Bayley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam.

The trio formed the dominant faction, Damage CTRL. Under the guidance of the Role Model, Kai and SKY became two-time women's tag team champions and are the current titleholders.

Kai competed in the first main roster WarGames match at this year's Survivor Series. Her team comprised the rest of Damage CTRL with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.

Although the heel team could not win, Dakota had a decent outing in the match, going toe-to-toe with juggernauts such as Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

