''I remember he did look fearful''- Former WWE Champion on being accused of trying to make Randy Orton look weak backstage

Randy Orton has evolved into one of the best promos in WWE today. However, as a new superstar in WWE, he was on the receiving end of a spell-bounding promo by Mick Foley, who some believe made him look 'weak'. The two men were involved in a bitter feud in 2004 and faced each other at Backlash for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Viper has himself stated that his hardcore match against Foley at Backlash was a big moment in his career. In the lead-up to their match, The Hardcore Legend cut a promo that was so intense that it almost scared the young Randy Orton. Many WWE stars believe that the Foley made Orton look weak as the heel during that promo.

Speaking on Foley is Pod, the former WWE Champion revealed that the promo he cut wasn't popular with heels backstage. However, he explained that during that feud, he was the one getting beaten up each week. So it was important for him to come off as a serious threat considering he was booked to lose.

“The promo which was not popular with a few of the heels backstage that thought I made Randy look weak. Because I stopped and I cut a promo on how I had been spit on, p**’d on, thrown up on, p**ped on, and all of this, and that I remember he did look fearful as I was cutting that promo. I said, ‘I was bleeding in six continents when you were still latched onto your mother’s b*****.’ I guess some of the main players thought I made him look weak,'' said Foley

Mick Foley on the significance of his promo on Randy Orton

The Hardcore Legend revealed that his promo was important as it set him up to be a big threat for Randy Orton's Intercontinental Championship. He stressed how him looking strong going into the match would eventually help Orton. And If Foley had seemed weak, then a win over him wouldn't have meant anything for Orton.

The two men put on a clinic and The Legend Killer got to showcase a side to him that no one had seen before. He proved that he wasn't in the company just because of being a third generation superstar and could work with the toughest men.

