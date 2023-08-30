The life of a professional wrestler, whether signed with WWE or any other promotion, has never been easy. Superstars put their bodies on the line every week, all in the name of entertainment. Recently, former 6-time World Champion Kurt Angle spoke about the toll his body took as he wrestled for too long in the industry.

Kurt Angle's career was filled with accolades and championships, whether he was in WWE or IMPACT Wrestling. However, Angle also was burdened with injuries throughout his career and required multiple surgeries.

The 54-year-old Hall of Famer spoke to Chris Van Vliet about his past injuries and the toll his body took for going the extra mile inside the squared circle. Check it out:

"I had my knees replaced about a year ago, I had back surgery about four months ago, I have to have my shoulder replaced, and I still have another neck surgery coming up. That will be my fourth neck surgery. I really paid the price wrestling as long as I did. I wrestled amateur wrestling for 20 years and then pro for 20. And looking back, sometimes I regret maybe I should have retired five years earlier."

Angle revealed the toll it has put on him as a father as well:

"Because you know, it comes to a point in time in your life where you're older, and you want to play with your kids. And here I am having these surgeries, I can't really do anything with them. I can't pick them up. I can't play with them. I can't run with them. So it gets a little disgruntled thing that I'm not able to be the father that I want to be." [H/T - CVV]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35

In 2017, Kurt Angle made his long-awaited return to WWE and once again reunited with Vince McMahon to entertain fans in the new era. However, McMahon made him the Monday Night RAW General Manager after WrestleMania 33.

The WWE Hall of Famer had a long storyline with Jason Jordan on Monday Night RAW, who became his on-screen son. After Jordan's unfortunate injury, Angle went on to help Ronda Rousey and teamed up with her at WrestleMania 34.

After the duo defeated the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, the WWE Hall of Famer feuded with Baron Corbin, who eventually wrestled him in his final match and won at WrestleMania 35.

Do you want to see Kurt Angle step out of retirement? Sound off in the comment section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE