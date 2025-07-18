"I was sad for Liv" - Roxanne Perez finally opens up on Liv Morgan absence; WWE status of Judgment Day

Roxanne Perez has finally opened up on Liv Morgan's absence from WWE due to an unfortunate shoulder injury. Perez also commented on the current status of Judgment Day on RAW.

On the June 16 episode of RAW, Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder and was subsequently ruled out after surgery. Perez was chosen as her replacement as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez. She also became an official part of the Judgment Day because of it.

Speaking on The CW39 Spotlight with Brad Gilmore, Roxanne Perez opened up about her feelings on Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury. She was upset that it happened, but promised that she'll do her best to ensure that Judgment Day remains draped in gold.

"Obviously I was sad for Liv. You know, injuries are always the worst, especially when you're out for a long period of time. But I knew that I could be the perfect person to step in for her and step in for the Judgment Day and make sure that they keep all the gold in the clubhouse," Perez said. [1:28 - 1:49]

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez showcased their chemistry at Evolution by successfully defending the titles in a Fatal Four-Way match against The Kabuki Warriors, Sol Ruca and Zaria, and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Roxanne Perez reveals the mood backstage at WWE Evolution

Some fans were unhappy with WWE's build for Evolution, but the women's division came through with one of the best premium live events of the year. In the same interview with Brad Gilmore on The CW39 Spotlight, Roxanne Perez revealed the mood backstage in the locker room during the event.

"The energy was great. The vibe of the locker room was so freaking awesome. I think everybody was just so happy to have another evolution finally, you know? And also for me, I think it was a really full circle moment," Perez said. [From 2:06 - 2:21]

Perez was also able to bring her mother backstage at Evolution, which was the full-circle moment she was talking about. They both watched the first Evolution in 2018, and they were able to be there in Atlanta seven years later.

