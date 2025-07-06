“I said yesss!” - WWE stars announce engagement

WWE Superstars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan have been dating for some time, and recently they acknowledged their relationship in front of fans by sharing posts on social media and exchanging love and best wishes. The power couple has now shared a major update, taking their relationship to the next level as they announced their engagement.
Melo is under the Friday Night SmackDown banner, and Kelani has been working under NXT’s label. Carmelo was drafted to the main roster last year, and since then, he has been on a decent run. He won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania week, but has yet to win a title on WWE's main roster.
Meanwhile, Jordan recently failed in recapturing the NXT Women's North American Championship against Sol Ruca at Battleground and has been making her best efforts to compete in the stacked women’s division of the black and silver brand.
Kelani Jordan took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures of the couple as Hayes proposed to her, and she said yes to him, saying her response would be yes to Melo in every lifetime:
"I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime."
Multiple fellow WWE stars, including Blake Monroe, Nia Jax, Lola Vice, and others, sent their best wishes to the couple
All of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our best wishes to Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan on their engagement.
