"I saw the will to win" - WWE Hall of Famer has high praise for RAW main event

A WWE Hall of Famer had nothing but positive things to say about last night's main event of RAW.

Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of last night's episode of the red brand in San Jose. The Ring General won the title on June 10, 2022, and has been dominant as champion. He recently surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, and there seemingly is no end to his title reign in sight.

Ciampa put forth a great effort last night but simply could not defeat The Ring General. Imperium attacked Ciampa after the match, but Johnny Gargano made his triumphant return to save his former tag team partner.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa following last night's main event on WWE RAW. He noted that both Gunther and Ciampa used facial expressions to tell the story of the match:

"Last night, I saw a struggle. I saw the will to win. I saw Ciampa fighting for his professional life, like, 'If I can win this one, overnight people are going to be forced to know who I am.' These guys went out there and they beat the hell out of each other. They registered, they sold, they struggled. Not only did I see the struggle in the physicality, to hit each other with a Clothesline as hard as they could, or to chop each other as hard as they could, or to apply a hold as hard as they could, but more importantly, I saw the struggle on their face," said Bully Ray. [From 00:01 - 00:47]

You can check out the full video below:

Bully Ray on why the Intercontinental Championship match was believable on WWE RAW

Bully Ray shared why he felt the Intercontinental Championship match last night between Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa on WWE RAW was believable.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that Vince McMahon would teach everyone that their face is their money maker, and he saw how much the Intercontinental Championship meant to both Gunther and Ciampa in the main event last night on WWE RAW. The 52-year-old noted on Busted Open Radio that the struggle on the superstars' faces during the match and that is what got him invested:

"As Vince McMahon has taught us, or has taught anybody else, this is where we make our money. Our face is our money maker. And I saw the struggle on Gunther's face last night, I saw the struggle on Ciampa's face last night, and that is what made this match believable," he added. [From 00:54 - 01:13]

Tommaso Ciampa gave Gunther everything he had, but it was still not enough to dethrone the champion. It will interesting to see which superstar on the WWE RAW roster will be able to capture the Intercontinental Championship from the leader of Imperium down the line.

