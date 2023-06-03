"I see da future" - Bayley hints about a game-changing moment after Money in the Bank

After the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley hinted that she would be winning the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank match. She teased about her chances of climbing the ladder and taking the MITB briefcase as she did in 2019.

Five years ago, The Role Model defeated Mandy Rose, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, Natalya, and Naomi to win the Money in the Bank ladder match for a women's championship match contract.

Not only that but on the same night, she cashed in her MITB contract on Charlotte Flair moments after The Queen pinned Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Giver her experience on the steel ladder, Damage CTRL member interrupted Asuka's moment on the blue brand tonight during The Grayson Waller Effect show.

The Damage CTRL member asserted that at the Money in the Bank this year, she would overcome other women to win the contract as she claimed her shots at Asuka's title.

The 33-year-old star took to Twitter to hint that she can see the future of bagging the 2023 MITB briefcase while looking back at her monumental moment in 2019.

"I see da future," Bayley wrote.

You can check out Bayley's tweet below:

Only time will tell if The Role Model can bring her A-game during the upcoming premium live event in London, UK, and win the women's title sooner than later.

Do you want to see The Role Model as the new RAW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

