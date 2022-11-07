"I see a lot of potential and personality in him" - Rival Wrestling promoter wants to take WWE Star from Triple H

In what has been a banner year for Triple H and WWE, one star of his Omos has recently caught the attention of GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) owner, Brett Lauderdale.

Since making his WWE and wrestling debut in 2019, The Nigerian Giant's skills both in the ring and on the mic have improved tenfold. Also by working with seasoned veterans like AJ Styles and MVP, the 28-year-old has been able to learn from some of the best minds in the business.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Brett Lauderdale touted the many skills of Omos, stating that he would love to see him perform in his promotion.

"Well, listen, that guy is a powerhouse, right?" Lauderdale said. "He's so dynamic, and what an athlete, and... The guy's a throwback. It's just a huge guy. And I see a lot of potential and personality in him. And I would love to see the Big Man come through GCW." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Despite only being on WWE's main roster for over two years, Omos has already won gold as one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, as well as having big singles matches this year at both WrestleMania and Crown Jewel.

Omos talks about working with Triple H

Following the surprise retirement of Vince McMahon, The Game took over all the creative responsibilities that the 77-year-old had. Hunter has also since become WWE's new Chief Content Officer, giving him even more power in the company.

Speaking on Say Less, Omos was asked how it has been working with Triple H since the seismic power shift in WWE took place.

"Hunter is one of us. He's one of the boys. A lot of us have that trust because he has similar experiences as us. We trust him. It's been a lot more laid back. He's very involved. He's down at rehearsals, working with talent, he's very hands-on." [H/T Fightful]

Check out the full interview below:

Under the creative guidance of Triple H, Omos had arguably the best match of his WWE career so far this past weekend. He competed at Crown Jewel against the monstrous former Universal Champion, Braun Strowman..

How has Omos fared under the leadership of Triple H? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

