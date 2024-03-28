"I could see it in her promos" - Hall of Famer discusses why Ronda Rousey never gave a "sh*t" about WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about Ronda Rousey's comments criticizing the company executives in her recent book.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently launched a book titled Our Fight: A Memoir. She wrote about WWE's dark past under the leadership of Vince McMahon. The book has been in the headlines for documenting some questionable statements about the former CEO and how Rousey did not enjoy her time working for the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled how the star didn't care about the business. He detailed that the recent statements now clarified why Ronda had an indifferent attitude towards the wrestling business.

"Well, Ronda Rousey probably knows more than a lot of us because she was there. I have to say something about her and now that she's come out with these comments, now I can understand. When I first met her and started seeing her around, she's a nice person but there was just something to me about her that she just didn't give a sh*t about this business. I don't know, maybe I had that wrong. But now maybe I understand why she had that attitude. Sometimes, I could see it in her promos. I saw more anger than I did the promo." [From 7:20 - 7:55]

With her recent statements about WWE and its top executives, Ronda Rousey may have effectively burnt her bridges with the company. It will be interesting to see if she ever returns to the ring in the future.

