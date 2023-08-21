"I don't see him raising his eyebrow" - Former WWE manager blasts LA Knight and The Rock comparisons (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently shared his opinion on the comparisons between The Rock and LA Knight, saying the latter wasn't trying to imitate the WWE legend.

A few weeks back, WWE legend Kevin Nash got the fans talking when he slammed LA Knight for trying to ape The Brahma Bull's style. However, despite lots of noise on the internet, the comments ultimately faded away from fans' memory as the SmackDown star continued to climb the ladder of success.

Though he just lost a match to Austin Theory on SmackDown, LA Knight is widely expected to come on top in his current feud with RAW star The Miz.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long mentioned that the 40-year-old was simply being himself and wasn't trying to ape anybody else's style.

The former WWE manager also explained that though his promos might remind fans of The Rock, it was purely incidental and that he wasn't imitating him.

"I don't think that way. I think LA Knight is just being himself. There may be some stuff in his promo or something that may remind you of The Rock, but I don't see him raising his eyebrow. That kinda stuff. I think LA Knight is just being himself, and maybe some of the stuff he does reminds you of The Rock. There are a lot of guys who do promos that remind you of others in the business. So I don't think he's imitating The Rock at all," said Teddy Long. [5:58 - 6:31]

LA Knight on modeling his character after WWE legends like The Rock and others

In an interview earlier this month, LA Knight admitted that he had modeled his character after WWE legends like The Rock, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

However, the SmackDown star then mentioned that none of those veterans had generated the kind of support he's been able to in such little time.

"At this point, we're on a great trajectory to do that, and those guys, again, Flair, Austin, Rock, all those guys, I've got all the respect in the world for them, but none of them had this kind of an organic groundswell that I've gotten in such a short amount of time," said LA Knight.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion is currently embroiled in a feud with The Miz, which he's expected to come out of on top.

Do you agree with Teddy Long's take on LA Knight not imitating The Rock? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

