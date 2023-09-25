'I seriously didn't know how bad Terry Funk's later years were' - Former WWE star reacts to the condition of the legendary Superstar in his last days

Former WWE and WCW personality Missy Hyatt has reacted to Terry Funk's reported health condition in his last days.

The professional wrestling industry suffered a huge loss when the legendary Superstar passed away last month. Funk died at the age of 79. Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier reported that Funk was 'badly crippled' and 'wheelchair bound' in his last days.

"At the end, he was badly crippled physically, wheelchair bound, still looking for his boots because he thought he had a match that night, & was thinking about booking the Amarillo territory."

The First Lady of Wrestling, Missy Hyatt, has now reacted to this report. She said that she was in tears reading this, and revealed that she was unaware of Funk's condition.

"I seriously didn't know how bad Terry Funk's later years were. I always wanted to reach out to him, especially after his wife died. Anyone that knows me, [knows that I] love seeing everyone in person. I prefer being a fan from a distant [perspective], which makes me lousy in maintaining contact," Hyatt shared.

Hyatt was last seen in action during the Impact Homecoming pay-per-view in 2021.

Dave Meltzer says former WWE star Jon Moxley is the modern day Terry Funk

Dave Meltzer is well known in the wrestling industry for his journalistic reports and strong opinions.

During a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Meltzer, who knew Funk very well, said that former WWE star Jon Moxley was the the modern day wrestler who resembled the iconic superstar.

"The closest thing today to Terry Funk would be [Jon] Moxley. I mean, they're different, they're for sure different, but that would be one. I think just the style." [ H/T Wrestling Inc. ]

Moxley currently works as an active performer for All Elite Wrestling(AEW).

