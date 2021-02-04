"I have to show everybody"- Bianca Belair speaks about lifting Otis on her shoulder (Exclusive)

From lifting Otis on her shoulders to winning the Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair is on top of the world. SK Wrestling caught up with 'The EST of WWE' recently during a teleconference and asked a couple of questions to the 2021 Royal Rumble winner.

You may check out the conversation below between Bianca Belair and SK Wrestling, where she talks about lifting Otis and more.

Bianca Belair reveals why it was important for her to lift Otis on her shoulders

Bianca Belair spoke about how adrenaline played a part during that special moment, during the obstacle course segment on WWE SmackDown:

"I'm thinking Otis is very solid and I'm strong. I call myself the strongest. I tell everyone all the time that I'm the strongest. So at this point, I have to show everybody. So, I know that I'm strong. But I know that my adrenaline had a lot to do with being able to pick up Otis as well."

I won’t just tell you.

I’ll show you.

I’m the strong-EST.#ESTofWWE



Oh, and @itsBayleyWWE you shoulda just hopped on too while you were at it.

YOU REALLY TRIED IT! 😂#TwiceAsHard#TwiceAsBetter pic.twitter.com/vlIAsxKwX0 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 25, 2021

Belair knew that for her to 'walk the talk', so to speak, she would have to lift Otis on her shoulder:

"I think that was a very, very fun moment. I think that was a very important moment to show on TV and show it to the WWE Universe that me being strong is not something that I say. I actually am strong. If I say something I mean it. If I say I'm going to do something, I'm gonna do it. I want to build the reputation that when I say I'm going to do something, everyone knows to take me serious because I know that, it's going to happen."

Advertisement

Be sure to catch Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown every week, only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3.

Please credit SK Wrestling and embed the video interview if you use any quotes from this article.