"I wouldn't be sitting at this desk" - Michael Cole pays emotional Hulk Hogan tribute at SummerSlam; makes huge WWE announcement

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 02, 2025 23:59 GMT
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credit: WWE's X/Twitter and Hogan's Instagram]

WWE legend Michael Cole recently paid an emotional tribute to the late, great Hulk Hogan at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The Hall of Famer passed away on July 24, 2025.

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend helped pave the way for the current generation of wrestlers, and many believe he put pro wrestling on the map alongside WWE's co-founder, Vince McMahon. Since the unfortunate news of his passing, the Stamford-based promotion has been paying tributes to The Hulkster every week.

During SummerSlam 2025, Michael Cole once again paid an emotional tribute to Hulk Hogan. The RAW commentator highlighted that WWE would not be where it is today if it weren't for The Hulkster, who was a larger-than-life figure.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we pause tonight to remember that last week the world lost an icon in sports entertainment. If not for this man, I guarantee you there won't be 53,161 WWE fans in MetLife Stadium tonight. I guarantee that I wouldn't be sitting at this desk for the past 28 years if it wasn't for Terry Bolea, The Immortal Hulk Hogan. Hulk Hogan was larger than life, sports entertainment personified. The greatest performer in our history," Cole said.
Cole also listed Hogan's incredible achievements throughout his career at SummerSlam. He also mentioned some of Hulk's greatest opponents, including The Ultimate Warrior.

"So much has been said about Hulk's accomplishments in the past nine days, but tonight I would like to remind everyone what he accomplished at this event, SummerSlam. He was undefeated at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He teamed with The Macho Man as The Mega Powers battled The Mega Box. He shared the ring with the likes of The Ultimate Warrior, The Heartbreak Kid, and Randy Orton. Just so many great moments. Too many to talk about, really, in the career of a man who carried professional wrestling on his back for three decades. Rest in peace, brother!" Cole added.
Check out the tribute below:

Please credit WWE's X/Twitter and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

