“I am so so sorry”, “Fireflies fly forever” – Zelina Vega pens emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt

Wrestlers across the world have been left heartbroken by the passing of Bray Wyatt. WWE superstar Zelina Vega has led the way with an emotional tribute on her Instagram handle.

The late Wyatt family leader’s last televised match was at Royal Rumble 2023 against LA Knight in a “Pitch black” match. He was taken off television post the bout, with plans for a feud with Bobby Lashley for Wrestlemania being scrapped because of the former WWE champion's health struggles.

Zelina Vega referred to him as the kindest and most captivating mind she knew. She also said that the Eater of Worlds was one of wrestling’s most brilliant minds.

"RIP to one of the kindest, most captivating people that I’ve ever known. One of wrestling’s most brilliant minds. Always helpful, always sticking up for his friends.. I can not believe the news today. I’ve known Windham since my first tryout at FCW..one of the people that believed in me and wanted me to live my dream since jump street.I’m so so sorry. " Zelina Vega on Instagram

She also shared condolences for his family and friends.

"My deepest condolences to his beautiful family, his lovely wife JoJo.. his awesome kids… this is such a loss for everyone.. his friends, family, fans.. the wrestling world.RIP WINDHAM. RIP BRAY WYATT. Fireflies fly forever."- Zelina concluded

Zelina Vega and Bray Wyatt met each other in FCW

In her tribute post, Vega also noted that she had known Wyatt from her FCW days. She also revealed that Waytt had believed in her from the very beginning.

The LWO member also reacted on Twitter to this tragic news. She was left heartbroken, just like the rest of the wrestling world. Wyatt will be sorely missed his colleagues and legions of fans alike.

