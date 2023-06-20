"I am so sorry" - Former champion breaks silence after humiliating assault canceled big match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Natalya has finally addressed her match being canceled on RAW this week after a vicious assault from her opponent, Rhea Ripley.

Natalya was scheduled to lock horns with the Women's World Champion in a non-title match on the red brand. The Queen of Harts was determined to find momentum on the show but was robbed of the opportunity.

Natalya headed to the ring, prepared for her battle against Rhea Ripley, but the latter had other plans. The Eradicator viciously attacked the former champion before the bell rang, forcing the WWE officials to interfere. The match was called off as Ripley hit Natalya with a Riptide, and the latter never got to compete in the advertised bout.

Following the show, Natalya took to Twitter to thank everyone who had encouraged her before the contest and apologized for being unable to compete.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love. I'm so sorry," wrote Natalya in her tweet.

Nattie @NatbyNature Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love. I’m so sorry. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love. I’m so sorry. 💔

Her fans flooded the replies with supportive comments, with many stating that Natalya should have been booked better on the show. It remains to be seen if she will be handed another opportunity to lock horns with Rhea Ripley after what transpired between them on RAW this week.

WWE teases Rhea Ripley's feud with Raquel Rodriguez on RAW

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant superstars on the RAW roster today. Still, her title defenses have been sporadic, with no superstar posing a credible threat to her championship reign. However, WWE has teased The Judgment Day member's next title feud with Raquel Rodriguez.

The two superstars briefly interacted backstage before Rodriguez's Money in the Bank qualifier match against Trish Stratus on RAW. Rhea Ripley tried to intimidate the former champion when they bumped into each other.

However, Raquel Rodriguez openly challenged the champion and asserted she would have the upper hand when they eventually met inside the ring. The brief yet impactful meeting between the two led to several speculating over their potential title match at SummerSlam 2023.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes