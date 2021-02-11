"I was about to start in WWE"- Jon Moxley opens up on facing pro wrestling legend in a brutal war

Jon Moxley's last match in New Japan Pro Wrestling was against Minoru Suzuki. Looking back on his war against The King, Moxley stated that he never thought he would cross paths with Suzuki in his career.

At NJPW New Beginning in Osaka last year, Jon Moxley was successful in his defense of the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Going toe-to-toe with Suzuki, The Death Rider would mark his second defense of the US Title after initially having won the belt from Lance Archer.

It's Tuesday, February 9 in Japan!#onthisday in 2020, Minoru Suzuki challenged Jon Moxley for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in Osaka!



In part two of his interview with NJPW, Jon Moxley opened up on his experience of facing Minoru Suzuki. The reigning IWGP US Champion stated that a match with The King of Pro Wrestling was definitely a dream for him despite not being sure if he would cross paths with Suzuki.

"You kind of imagine what it'll be like in a ring with that guy and especially when it's somebody in a different country, different company, and everything's going to happen, you know. I just never thought our paths would cross, you know. He was in New Japan, I was young, about to start in WWE. I didn't know our paths would ever cross."

Jon Moxley further explained that he eventually went from watching the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Minoru Suzuki compete inside the Tokyo Dome to standing across from them at the same venue. The reigning IWGP US Champion was confronted at Wrestle Kingdom 14 by Suzuki right after winning the title from Archer in a Texas Deathmatch.

"To go from you know, it's one of those things like when you watch it on tape and now you're watching, you know, Tanahashi and Suzuki wrestle at the Tokyo Dome. Then 10 years later like or however many years, now I've transported inside the television, now I'm in the Tokyo Dome, now I'm standing across these guys. It's cool to be able to kind of manifest your dreams."

Watch part two of the Moxley interview now!



Jon Moxley will be competing against KENTA in his return match for NJPW

Jon Moxley's return match in NJPW will be against KENTA. The Death Rider will be facing the Bullet Club Superstar on the 26th of February at NJPW Strong, as part of the New Beginning in USA tour.