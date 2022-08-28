"I was starting to forget s**t" - Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox on why he rejected a return in 2016

Mike Knox recently revealed that he rejected a return to WWE back in 2016 after initially being released by the company in 2010.

Knox had little success in WWE after first making an impact as part of their ECW revival brand. One of his most memorable moments came at Survivor Series 2006 when he was eliminated by Shawn Michaels in a traditional five vs. five match, despite HBK not knowing who he was.

Since his release, Knox has found success in IMPACT Wrestling, where he was a member of The Aces & Eights, but the star recently revealed as part of an appearance on the Paltrocast that the company approached him back in 2016 about a return.

"I was a realist, I always have been," Knox said appearing on "Paltrocast." "Back then, especially then, I was 330 pounds, 320, you know what I mean? I hadn't worked and my knees were freaking really bothering me, my back, my neck was kind of screwed up, you know what I mean? Like, I was starting to forget s*** ... I still want to live an awesome life, you know what I mean? I don't want to have a head full of mush and two broke legs ... I want to be able to run the streets and howl at the moon." via WrestlingInc.

What happened to former WWE Superstar Mike Knox?

Despite not having a lot of success in WWE, Knox has been able to wrestle for more than a decade following his release.

Following a lengthy stint at IMPACT Wrestling, the former star is now part of the NWA roster and last night he was defeated by Hall of Famer Bully Ray in a Tables match.

The former star may have been reluctant to rejoin WWE due to his health, however, he has remained in form for many years and is also now a qualified real estate agent, in preparation for his retirement.

Do you think Mike Knox would have fitted into the main roster back in 2016? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also check out five Superstars who didn't want to break The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak...

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA