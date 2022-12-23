"I still did more damage to Floyd than you" - WWE star Logan Paul brutally trolls Conor McGregor after his latest criticism

WWE star and YouTube sensation Logan Paul has hit back at Conor McGregor's latest criticism of social media boxers. The 27-year-old spoke up in defense of his good friend and fellow social media star, KSI.

KSI is set to make his return to the boxing ring against McGregor's long-term teammate, Dillon Danis. Meanwhile, Paul's latest boxing match saw him and Floyd Mayweather compete in an eight-round exhibition bout with no winner being announced.

Taking to Twitter, the Irishman claimed that he wasn't a fan of the YouTube boxing "genre."

In response, Paul set the record straight with McGregor. He took a dig at the UFC star by comparing both of their fights against Floyd Mayweather.

“Genre of boxing” ?? Boxing is boxing. I’m a YouTuber & I still did more damage to Floyd than you," wrote Logan Paul.

Check out Paul's tweet below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



Boxing is boxing. I’m a YouTuber & I still did more damage to Floyd than you twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Brother you’re a friendly little nerd I don’t care. He should be back doing mma if he is doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one. twitter.com/ksi/status/160… Brother you’re a friendly little nerd I don’t care. He should be back doing mma if he is doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one. twitter.com/ksi/status/160… “Genre of boxing” ??Boxing is boxing. I’m a YouTuber & I still did more damage to Floyd than you “Genre of boxing” ?? Boxing is boxing. I’m a YouTuber & I still did more damage to Floyd than you 😘 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

McGregor and Mayweather competed in 2017, with the American boxer winning the match via a tenth-round TKO.

Mark Henry believes Logan Paul and John Cena could feud against each other

Logan Paul's latest match in WWE was against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, as The Maverick was unsuccessful in winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Post-match, Paul revealed that he might've suffered multiple injuries. He is currently absent from WWE programming but has made his intentions to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 clear.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE legend and current AEW personality Mark Henry also expressed his interest in the feud. The World's Strongest Man feels that the two stars could potentially cross paths down the road.

"Logan Paul called him out. Maybe, there's a rebuttal [from John Cena on SmackDown]. 'If you can get that knee healthy, maybe let's do this at WrestleMania.'"

Logan Paul @LoganPaul twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…



Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/AyzxNIsIbw 👀 twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Cena is set to make his WWE return on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022. He will team up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a huge tag team match, which will see him compete for the first time this year.

