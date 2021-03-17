"I suplex him and throw him into a camel clutch" - Star is willing to make his WWE debut against Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Actor Brett Azar, who plays WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik in NBC's 'Young Rock' series, was recently a guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

During the live Q&A session, Brett Azar was asked whether he would be open to the idea of joining WWE.

The 'Young Rock' star said he would accept a WWE offer if it ever came his way. Azar added that he'd relish the chance to be a professional wrestling performer and even explained the ideal scenario for his debut.

The actor would love to portray The Iron Sheik character in WWE. Azar has worked tremendously hard to perfect The Iron Sheik's look and iconic mannerisms, and he wouldn't mind portraying the legendary gimmick in an actual WWE setup.

"I would not turn it down. I would love that opportunity. If you could bring in, Sheiky, or Azar Sheik or Young Rock Sheiky baby, or anything that spins off of it, I would love to be a part of that."

"I would go with Roman Reigns" - Brett Azar has an idea for a segment with WWE's Tribal Chief

When asked who he would like to face in WWE, Brett Azar took a few seconds to contemplate before naming Roman Reigns. Azar would have no qualms about showing up on WWE television to put the Universal Champion in a Camel Clutch.

"I'd have to say the top dog; I would go with Roman Reigns right now. If you would, you know, bring in like the actor who plays Iron Sheik, and he gives me shit, and he turns his back on me, and I suplex him and throw him into a camel clutch, no complaints; about that!"

Brett Azar is a former bodybuilder who worked as a stand-in for Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Terminator franchise. Azar has received positive reviews for his performances as The Iron Sheik on NBC's Young Rock, a show that chronicles the rise of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Could we see 'Azar Sheik' on a WWE show in the future? The man himself has put out feelers, and the ball is now in WWE's court.

