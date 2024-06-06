"I sure as hell don't want to" - Former WWE Champion opens up on PPV appearance with a 'fake' leg

A former WWE Champion has opened up about an angle involving a fake leg back in the day. Kevin Nash faced Shawn Michaels at an In Your House pay-per-view, which involved the legendary Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon and his prosthetic leg.

On the latest episode of the Kliq This podcast, a fan asked Nash about his No Holds Barred Match against Michaels at In Your House Seven: Good Friends, Better Enemies in 1996. It involved an angle where the former Diesel took off Vachon's prosthetic leg to use it as a weapon.

"I think that Vachon pitched the idea. All I remember is talking to him and I said, 'I'm going to pull you over the railing.' I said, 'Give me the iggy, 'cause I sure as hell don't want to pull it off. We did so many things in that match. The fire extinguisher, [and] powerbomb through the table. We did a lot of things," Nash said. [0:18 - 0:50]

Kevin Nash forcibly removed Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon's prosthetic leg to use it against Shawn Michaels in an attempt to win the match. However, the tables turned as HBK hit a low blow before using the leg to hit Nash in the head. Michaels followed it up with a Sweet Chin Music to successfully retain the WWE Championship.

Here's the video of the match involving Vachon:

It was Nash's final appearance on WWE TV before he joined WCW a month later. He wrestled at three more house shows against Michaels before the infamous Curtain Call incident at Madison Square Garden.

Kevin Nash on what it was like to work with Vince McMahon in WWE and Eric Bischoff in WCW

On the same episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed his experience working for Vince McMahon in WWE and Eric Bischoff in WCW. Nash explained that he considered Bischoff a friend and McMahon a father figure.

"I love Vince but Vince was more of a father figure. Eric was more of my buddy. He's a f***ing Detroit guy. There's just something about us Detroit guys," Nash said. [5:23 - 5:34]

Nash was born and raised in Detroit and went to the University of Tennessee to play basketball. Meanwhile, Bischoff was also from Detroit but made his pro wrestling debut in Minnesota as an on-air interviewer for the American Wrestling Association.

