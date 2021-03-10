"I wasn't sure about wrestling" - Former WWE Superstar Big Cass addresses his rehabilitation and return to wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass returned to the world of wrestling at the Lariato Pro Wrestling event last month. His return came out of nowhere, surprising the fans who were present there.

Big Cass, now known as CazXL, had issues with his health and addiction. He headed to rehabilitation for a long period before his sudden return last month. During his return, Cass appeared in better health than he has since his early days in WWE.

After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me 🙏🏼 #StraightOuttaStep12 pic.twitter.com/WqRnaa1jQj — ZXL (@TheCaZXL) February 28, 2021

Cass addressed his return to wrestling during a recent interview with WrestleTalk. He also talked about his experiences in rehab. The former WWE Superstar revealed there was a time when he thought he would quit wrestling. Thankfully, he remembered how much he loved the business and chose to continue.

“I wasn’t sure about wrestling. I kinda thought maybe that wasn’t for me anymore. About four months ago, I woke up with a clear head and was like, I really love wrestling, it is like my first love and my passion. I was like, ‘I gotta go back’. I could have let my addiction stop me from doing what I really want to do, I could’ve taken the easy road and done something a lot easier and less fulfilling, but instead I decided I was gonna come back to wrestling. Right then and there I started taking my gym sessions very, very seriously and yeah the end product ended up looking good."

Big Cass on what worked differently for him at rehab

Big Cass talked about the changes that he made at rehab last January. Revealing he had embraced the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous, he focused on recovering from his issues.

I’m sorry. I’m going to keep fighting. Promise me you’ll do the same. We are all in this together.👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 — ZXL (@TheCaZXL) September 17, 2019

Big Cass also said that he was happy for the first time in a long time.

Advertisement

"I had been in and out of rehab a few times and it just wasn’t clicking, and then I went back to rehab last January and everything started clicking at that point. I embraced the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous which I beforehand thought was silly, and I really, really started focusing on my recovery and myself, and magically when you do that you just start to get happier. It’s as if it’s this thing that millions of people had done successfully all over the world, but for me, I was like, ‘No that’s not for me’, but when I finally embraced the program of Alcoholics Anonymous, everything started going good mentally, I was a happy person for the first time in a really long time."

Big Cass's return to wrestling was a positive development as he appeared to be in great shape. The coming weeks will showcase more of his plans for the wrestling business.