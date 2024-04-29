"I was surprised" - Reality TV star opens up on Logan Paul's impressive athleticism 

A reality TV star has recently opened up on a podcast to appreciate Logan Paul for his skills in wrestling.

Johnny Knoxville had a stellar performance at WrestleMania 38 on Night Two, where he went against Sami Zayn in the squared circle. The match featured a lot of unusual stuff including mousetraps, garbage cans, and many more. Zayn was eventually caught inside a large mousetrap that was brought by Knoxville's teammates. At the end of the bout, Knoxville pinned the former Honorary Uce to secure the victory.

Knoxville took to the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast and praised Logan Paul's wrestling skills in the company. He asserted that Paul is athletic and has turned out to be a legitimate pro wrestler. The TV star also added that it was a surprise for him to see The Maverick perform this well in the squared circle.

"I've seen him at WWE events. He's incredibly athletic. I was surprised. I didn't know much about him. He's very athletic and a legit pro wrestler." (H/T Fightful)

Corey Graves opened up on a podcast to appreciate the current United States Champion Logan Paul

WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves also opened up on The Gunz Show podcast and praised Logan Paul.

The Maverick hasn't taken much time to etch his name among the well-known wrestling stars and took the WWE Universe by storm during WWE Crown Jewel by triumphing over Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship. Since then the superstar has been in the limelight and has been recognized as an impressive wrestler. Graves opened up about Paul, asserting that he wants to be better in his craft. He also appreciated the charisma of the superstar that was already present in his personality.

He added:

"He does it all. He has the training regimen. He takes it seriously. He's there early making everything goes according to plan, how he wants them. Logan is so incredibly hands on and he's such a polarizing character. He's great and that's charisma you can't teach. You're born with that or not."

The WWE Universe will be interested to see where his dedication, commitment, and skills take Paul going forward in his career.

