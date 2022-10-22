YouTube megastar Logan Paul recently took a dig at Roman Reigns ahead of their clash at WWE Crown Jewel.

Paul is currently 2-0 as a WWE Superstar. However, he has a tall task ahead of him as he is currently scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

During a conversation with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Logan referred to himself as "The Table" and mocked Roman Reigns' "Head of the Table" catchphrase.

"I'm also not going to stop calling myself the table," said Logan Paul. "I am the table. Here's why follow me. Roman Reigns is The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns is the face of WWE. Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table. I am the table. If you remove me from the equation, and Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table, and there is no table, he's just a guy sitting in a chair. He's just a big tattooed guy sitting in a chair that looks like Aquaman," Paul said. [14:14 - 14:53]

WWE on FOX



Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever.



ROMAN REIGNS. LOGAN PAUL. Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever.

Logan Paul on what he has learned as a WWE Superstar

During the same interview, the popular YouTuber admitted that he underestimated how much wrestling hurts before becoming a WWE Superstar.

Logan Paul stated that wrestling hurts and that the popular concept of wrestling being 'fake' is not true.

"Yo, it hurts," said Paul. "I've been saying this in a few of my other interviews but it is taboo, and the word 'fake' is thrown around in wrestling a lot. I joined the sport and I'm like doing these moves, and getting hit with these chairs, and I'm like 'where's the fake part?'" [02:19 - 02:40]

Logan continued and noted that the performer's well-being will always take a backseat to the entertainment of fans.

"Your well-being takes a complete backseat to the entertainment of the fans. But that is what I've been doing my whole life. My mental well-being, my physical well-being, I don't care. I'm putting on a show and you are going to be entertained regardless." [02:50 - 03:15]

Sportskeeda Wrestling

Will Logan Paul be the next to catch the fire?



The Tribal Chief and the casualties of his reign, so far! Will Logan Paul be the next to catch the fire?

Paul has already made a name for himself in the wrestling business after his initial bout at WrestleMania 38 alongside The Miz. It will be interesting to see if he can conquer The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel.

Who do you think is going to win the title match at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

