"I can't take this anymore!" - Brock Lesnar allegedly made a heartbreaking confession to former WWE rival

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar allegedly told Kurt Angle that he wanted to leave the company ahead of WrestleMania XX.

The Beast Incarnate published a book named Death Clutch before his WWE return in 2012. There, he went into detail about how he was sick and tired of WWE's hectic schedule and his booking. These two factors were instrumental in his exit from the company immediately after WrestleMania XX.

Brock Lesnar had decided to leave WWE weeks before The Show of Shows. His WrestleMania XIX rival Kurt Angle recently opened up about the same while speaking with Inside The Ropes and revealed that The Beast told him about wanting to leave the company.

"Ok, so this is what happened. We were in South Africa. And Brock comes up to me and says, 'Hey! I hate f*****g traveling! I can't take this anymore! I can't travel overseas all the time. I like to be home. I like to hunt and fish," Angle recalled. [2:06-2:20]

Brock Lesnar also explained to Angle why he wanted to quit

Lesnar then told Angle that he had planned to try his hand at NFL. The Beast Incarnate added that one needed to travel only eight weeks a year there, and he could use the remaining time to pursue his hobbies of fishing and hunting.

Vince McMahon ended up agreeing to Lesnar's demands, and he left the company after his loss to Goldberg at WrestleMania XX.

Unfortunately, Lesnar couldn't make it in the NFL due to an injury following a motorcycle accident. He attempted to make a return to WWE, but the two parties couldn't come to an agreement.

Brock Lesnar had a brief stint in NJPW, following which he made his way to the UFC and became a top star. Lesnar finally made his unexpected return to WWE in 2012 and targeted then-top star John Cena.

