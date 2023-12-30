"I can't take that away from him" - Major Dominik Mysterio achievement left Rey Mysterio speechless on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio spoke about his run in 2023 during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Mysterio had a year to remember, marked notably by his induction into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame. His intense personal feud with his son, Dominik, peaked when they faced each other at Wrestlemania. Rey later secured the United States Championship in the following months, losing it to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

During this week's show, Rey was asked about his thoughts on Dominik. He expressed a hope for his son to find the right path. Additionally, Rey acknowledged Dominik's remarkable year, admitting that credit was due for his son's tremendous achievements.

"I truly hope so, as a father, that he finds his way. I mean, deep down inside, I give him credit for what he has accomplished. He's my son. He turned his back on me. But overall, his growth in that ring has been tremendous. And I can't take that away from him. And he's doing an incredible job as the person that he wants to be," Rey Mysterio said.

During the same interview, Rey said he was recovering well from his injury and would soon return to action to take care of business against Santos Escobar and Dominik.

What did you make of Rey Mysterio's recent remarks about Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

