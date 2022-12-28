“I take the IC” - 44-year-old WWE Superstar puts a target on Gunther

Gunther had an excellent year for a superstar who made his transition from the Black and Gold brand to the main roster. He recently crossed 200 days as the Intercontinental Champion. However, his old foe Sheamus claimed that he would be taking the title in 2023.

Earlier this year, Gunther made his main roster debut on SmackDown after spending a few months on NXT. In June 2022, he won his first major title on the main roster when he defeated Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.

Last night, he made another successful defense at Madison Square Garden, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, and Kofi Kingston in a Ladder match. Today, The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus tweeted that he would take the IC title from The Ring General next year. Check it out:

"..in 2023 i take the IC."

It will be interesting to see if Sheamus can win the last major main roster title to become a Grand Slam Champ.

Gunther has two singles victory over Sheamus in WWE

Earlier this year, Sheamus created The Brawling Brutes along with Ridge Holland and Butch on the blue brand. After successfully defeating The New Day at WrestleMania 38, the trio began feuding with Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Gunther moved to the main roster with Ludwig Kaiser and won the Intercontinental Championship. Ever since The Ring General became the champion, no superstar has been able to beat him.

A few months ago, The Brawling Brutes began feuding with Imperium when Sheamus became the number one contender for the IC Championship. The two had one of the best matches of the year at WWE Clash at The Castle, where the champion retained the title.

A month later, the two met each other once again in the main event of SmackDown with the title on the line. In the final moments of the match, the champion used Sheamus' own weapon to defeat him. Gunther has two singles victories over Sheamus, while The Brawling Brutes have one victory over Imperium.

Do you want to see Sheamus win the Intercontinental Championship in 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

