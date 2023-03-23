Create

"I take ice baths too ya know" - 33-year-old female WWE Superstar reacts to Logan Paul and current champion being set to take ice baths on show

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 23, 2023 07:35 IST
Paul will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.
Logan Paul will be appearing on a non-WWE show where he will take an ice bath, as will current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Former champ Bayley has now reacted to the news.

The trailer for Kevin Hart's show "Cold as B*lls" dropped recently. To the surprise of WWE fans, it featured not only YouTuber and WWE Superstar Logan Paul but also the current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

WWE confirmed their appearances in an announcement on their site. Previously, The Undertaker famously appeared on the show where Kevin Hart and the guest sit in bathtubs next to each other. Hart then interviews the guest, asking about their lives and professions. Season eight of the show will feature both Belair and Paul.

Bayley will face her childhood heroes at WrestleMania in a six-person tag team match. However, she noted that she was uniquely qualified for Hart's show on Twitter. She reacted to the WWE announcement on Twitter about Belair and Paul:

"I take ice baths too ya know," she wrote.
@WWE @KevinHart4real @YouTube @LoganPaul @BiancaBelairWWE I take ice baths too ya know

Clearly, the former champion was not too happy at not getting an invitation to the show.

Twitter reacted to Bayley not being on the show while Logan Paul and Bianca Belair were

Bayley's fans on Twitter were rather disappointed over her not being on the show as well and showed it in the replies to her tweet.

Some fans seemed desperate for her to be on the show for "reasons."

@itsBayleyWWE @WWE @KevinHart4real @YouTube @LoganPaul @BiancaBelairWWE Yes i need Bayley on the show for….. reasons https://t.co/pKS1IYpl5U
@itsBayleyWWE @WWE @KevinHart4real @YouTube @LoganPaul @BiancaBelairWWE we need some bayley on the show https://t.co/W1La3cZ7PV
@itsBayleyWWE @WWE @KevinHart4real @YouTube @LoganPaul @BiancaBelairWWE Need you on the show next

Meanwhile, others felt that there were reasons why she was not on the show. This ranged from praising her indirectly or directly, to just saying that she was not the RAW Women's Champion like Belair was.

@itsBayleyWWE @WWE @KevinHart4real @YouTube @LoganPaul @BiancaBelairWWE But you're too hot to be on the show, dude. You're a firestarter, they can see your energy is too bright and too loud and the ice would just melt instantly. 😂 Plus to have you on the show, I'm sure you'd want Kota and Iyo to tag along and they'd have to get a bigger tub so... https://t.co/rMUU8WHRPK
@itsBayleyWWE @WWE @KevinHart4real @YouTube @LoganPaul @BiancaBelairWWE But you aren’t #WWERAW women’s champion I’m afraid, Bayley.💔 I know it hurts coming from someone like me but it’s the honest truth.

Meanwhile, some fans just had strange questions.

@itsBayleyWWE @WWE @KevinHart4real @YouTube @LoganPaul @BiancaBelairWWE Do you fart in the tub too?

Whatever the case, it seems fans will have to wait for Bayley to appear on the show, as it won't be happening this season, at least.

Do you want to see Bayley on the show next after Logan Paul and Bianca Belair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
