"I was so against that" - Mojo Rawley on wearing the weird face paint

There has been a lot of cool face paint in the history of WWE. Mojo Rawley's facepaint was, unfortunately, not one of them.

Mojo Rawley was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, where they discussed his WWE run and what he wants to do next. When the subject of Rawley's short run with face paint came up, he revealed how he was absolutely against the idea.

“I was so against that," Mojo Rawley said laughing. "I really didn’t want to do that. But truthfully the sketches didn’t look half bad. I remember thinking I hope when I wear this it looks this cool, it couldn’t be furthest from. I pitched this idea of everyone looks at themselves in the mirror and everyone hypes themselves up. Everyone has that degree of vanity, let me run with it. Let me cut promos where I am berating them for their shortcoming, and you don’t know who I am talking to. You find out later it’s me, and we can take this whole new attitude and run with it. Somehow that lead to me losing my mind and drawing on my face, I don’t know what it became. We literally did one match with that character."

My convo with @MojoMuhtadi is up now! 💪



He talks about what’s next after his WWE release, his role in @SnakeEyesMovie, the face paint during his heel turn, his NFL career, friendship with @RobGronkowski & more! 🙌



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6

📺: https://t.co/pTALgVY7Q9 pic.twitter.com/VcI8awhZK5 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 7, 2021

Mojo Rawley thinks the face paint made him look like an idiot

Mojo Rawley talked about his short-lived feud with Apollo Crews but was very disappointed that it lasted less than three weeks before it was canceled entirely.

"Me and Apollo [Crews] were paired together on a Europe tour," Mojo Rawley said. "I remember I was like 2 and half weeks of every day working together, we put on some great matches. So they booked Apollo for my debut match in this new run. We were stoked, we were like lets go out and kill it, show them what we got. Then we found out it was a 60 second match that was written out entirely for us. Two and a half weeks, then it’s that, then it’s over. I just painted my face like an idiot for nothing.”

What did you think of Mojo Rawley's facepaint? Were you a fan, or did you think it was stupid? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande