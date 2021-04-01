"I don't think it was dangerous" - Kurt Angle reveals how Chris Benoit actually did the diving headbutt

The diving headbutt, a move widely popularized by Chris Benoit, has been a topic of intense debate in wrestling. The shocking nature of Chris Benoit's demise in 2007 brought wrestling's concussion protocols to the fore, and the diving headbutt was one of the moves singled out for being dangerous.

However, Kurt Angle explained in his podcast's latest episode that the move wasn't unsafe when it came to concussions.

The Olympic gold medalist spoke about his WrestleMania 17 match against Chris Benoit during the 'The Kurt Angle Show' podcast. Angle was asked about his honest opinions on the diving headbutt.

"It's not a very detrimental move"- Kurt Angle on Chris Benoit's diving headbutt

Kurt Angle believed the diving headbutt wasn't as dangerous - from a concussion perspective - as people made it out to be. Angle also explained how Chris Benoit executed the diving headbutt.

The WWE Hall of Famer said the diving headbutt would have dealt more damage to Chris Benoit's neck and back than to his head.

Here's what Angle had to say about the diving headbutt:

"No, I don't think it was dangerous from a head perspective, a concussion perspective. Chris doesn't really headbutt you. He just kind of lands; his face lands a little bit on your shoulder. It's not a very, you know, detrimental move. The only thing that would occur is whiplashing to your back and neck because you're landing on your stomach. So, I think that's the problem Chris had with his neck, I think it had a lot to do with the diving headbutt."

Advertisement

The legendary Harley Race invented the diving headbutt, and as time passed, many wrestlers incorporated the visually appealing move into their arsenal.

Dynamite Kid, Chris Benoit and Daniel Bryan are a handful of popular names that spring to mind when talking about diving headbutts. The move is rarely seen on TV these days, and it has a lot to do with its long-term effects on a wrestler's health.

What are your opinions on the diving headbutt? Sound off in the comments section below.