"I don't think he's ever going to get credit" - WWE veteran says people don't appreciate Triple H because of his marriage to Stephanie McMahon (Exclusive)

Triple H's recent retirement announcement made a lot of people put his career into perspective. There's little doubt that the 14-time World Champion is one of the all-time greats. While praising The Game, Vince Russo revealed why many people may not give him the credit that he deserves.

Triple H has long been a key figure backstage in WWE. Despite accusations of him getting a good position because of his marriage to Stephanie McMahon, it's well-known that The Game was a part of the infamous Kliq group backstage - also comprising of Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman.

On the latest episode of The Bro Show, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked ex-WWE writer Vince Russo about Triple H's legacy in wrestling. Russo admitted that it was hard to say, but praised The King Of Kings for being the hardest worker on the roster and his overall abilities:

"That's going to be hard because of the position he was in marrying Stephanie [McMahon]. A lot of people are going to look at that and tell you, bro, that guy worked harder than anybody else. He never stopped working. Bill [Apter] will tell you, this is a real student of the game. From being trailed by [Killer] Kowalski, he's a guy who was around the old-timers, picking their brains, asking them questions. This was a guy that worked just as hard as anybody else. (15:39)

Russo firmly believes that the 14-time World Champion is a top 10 WWE superstar of all time, but stated that he isn't going to get the credit he deserves because of his marriage to Stephanie McMahon:

"When I say top ten, there's been a lot of WWE superstars, and I believe that Triple H would be in the top ten - for all that he achieved, for how smart he was. I just don't think that he's ever going to get that credit because he married the boss' daughter. I saw him there before he even married her, and I witnessed this all myself, and I knew he was going to be great"

It's an interesting take. For many years, he was accused of getting preferential treatment because of his marriage into the McMahon family. You can watch the full episode of The Bro Show below:

Triple H has had an outpouring of support

Following his ESPN interview with Stephen A. Smith, Triple H received an outpouring of love and support from the WWE Universe and his peers alike. The consensus seems to be that it's far better for him to stay retired, as he stated his fear of potentially dying in the ring due to his heart condition.

He revealed that he was close to reaching a point where he shouldn't have been in health-wise, and he was saved on time. It goes to show how risky it can be to re-enter the ring again, and fans are simply happy that he made it out alive. While previous reports stated that it was bad, nobody except those close to him knew the extent to which he suffered during the episode.

We wish The Game a happy retirement from the ring.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you're using quotes from The Bro Show and embed the Instagram Video

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Anirudh