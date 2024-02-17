"I think everybody knew everything" - WWE veteran gets honest about the Vince McMahon allegations (Exclusive)

The Vince McMahon saga won't die down anytime soon, as the allegations against the former WWE boss are grave and could lead to severe repercussions. Dutch Mantell, who worked for the company for years, felt that the stories about McMahon would have been known internally within the company.

While McMahon has been accused of sexual misconduct in the past, Janel Grant's lawsuit against the 78-year-old led to his exit from the TKO board this year. The recent revelations from a friend of the late Ashley Massaro have further increased the heat on VKM.

While addressing the latest developments on Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that many people within WWE would have already known about what Mr. McMahon had done.

Dutch Mantell believed that people never spoke out against Vince McMahon, fearing they'd lose their jobs:

"Well, unofficially, I think everybody knew everything about Vince to begin with. They were just kept quiet. Nobody wanted to say anything about it because they were afraid they were gonna lose their jobs. I get that. But a crime was being committed all during those years of Vince being and owning WWF. It started with Rita Chatterton, and everything was shut up about that, 'Oh, don't say anything about this.' And it was all over TV, but this latest charge has been reported all over the world... WWE programming is everywhere." [3:50 - 4:51]

Dutch Mantell noted that WWE, these days, broadcasts its shows globally, and the Vince McMahon allegations unsurprisingly ended up being a mainstream topic.

He also suspected McMahon potentially being set up for an ouster following his forced return to WWE in January 2023.

"It doesn't look good for Vince; it doesn't look good for that old regime up there. Of course, they are under new owners now, Endeavor. I think getting Vince out of there, I think this was all set up to move him out because they thought they moved him out anyway." [From 5:20 onwards]

Vince McMahon might have promised to clear his name, but with each passing day, new details about the former executive's controversial deeds continue to hit the internet. While VKM has overcome multiple legal battles over the years, this time around, the media scrutiny is just too intense.

