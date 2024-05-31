"I think she's extremely talented" - Current TNA champion heaps praise on Roxanne Perez

Current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has praised Roxanne Perez ahead of their match. For the first time in WWE, the two stars will collide for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground.

The Prodigy competed in TNA once before joining the Stamford-based company. This past Tuesday on NXT, she was confronted by The Juggernaut, who made her first appearance on WWE TV since the Royal Rumble back in January.

Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Jordynne Grace spoke highly of Roxanne Perez, calling her an "extremely talented" wrestler.

"I think she's extremely talented. It's funny. We actually both started when we were 14 years old in Texas. So, we came up in the same circle working the same shows. The only difference is that I had started before."

She also noted how they had similar paths during their wrestling journey.

"So I ended up leaving Texas before she did. So we're very similar in that regard. I know that she loves wrestling just as much as I have, you always see the videos of her At the total diva thing with AJ Lee, like I know that she's a wrestling fan just as much as I am and I know that she understands the magnitude of what this match could mean for both promotions," Grace said. [H/T PW Insider]

Jordynne Grace could make history at NXT Battleground if she defeats Roxanne Perez

For the first time, a TNA champion will be challenging for a title at a WWE Premium Live Event. Jordynne Grace received much praise for her performance in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

It was announced that on next week's episode of NXT, she will compete in her second match in WWE by going toe-to-toe with Stevie Turner.

At NXT Battleground, history could be made. If The Juggernaut defeats Roxanne Perez and is crowned the new NXT Women's Champion, she'll become the first person ever to hold a TNA and WWE title simultaneously.

