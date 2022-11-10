Bobby Lashley believes he sent a strong message to Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel last weekend.

Although Lashley lost his match to Lesnar over the weekend, The All Mighty was the last man standing as he re-applied The Hurt Lock on The Beast Incarnate and left him lying inside the ring.

The All Mighty was a guest on WWE's The Bump this week to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he thought Brock Lesnar respected him now following their match at Crown Jewel, Lashley believed that Lesnar feared him instead.

"No, I think he [Brock Lesnar] fears me now," Bobby Lashley admitted. "Because it's like that bully out in the park. The bully bullies people until somebody steps up to him and then puts a little fear in his heart, and you see the bully really cower. And I think that's what happened this time like Brock comes into every match with an extreme amount of confidence. Next time we see each other, he's not going to have that kind of confidence. He's going to be a little leery. He's going to actually have to train because he knows it's not going to be a pushover. He knows that I'm not just gonna be like, oh bow down to him."

WWE @WWE



reflects on his match with Brock Lesnar at



#WWETheBump "He won the match, but I won the fight." @fightbobby reflects on his match with Brock Lesnar at #WWECrownJewel "He won the match, but I won the fight." @fightbobby reflects on his match with Brock Lesnar at #WWECrownJewel.#WWETheBump https://t.co/8IL2oNI3CO

Bobby Lashley doesn't like other WWE Superstars "bending over" for Brock Lesnar when he shows up to work

Lashley believes that everyone on the WWE roster should be treated equally.

This is why it frustrates him to see wrestlers treating Lesnar like he's someone special when he shows up for work on any given Monday.

"I see it all the time. It's disgusting when he comes," Bobby Lashley continued. "I mean Elias, you've seen it also when he comes to show, everybody's like, 'Hey, Brock, can I do something for you? Can I go get your food for you? Can I polish your boots? Can I do this?' It's like, where in the hell? It's ridiculous that people give him that kind of like bend over for him, and that's not how it should be. We're all in this business together. We're all superstars, we're all wrestlers, and everybody should be treated the same way."

The former WWE Champion continued.

"So if I have to be the one to bring him down, then I'll be the one to bring him down. But I know next time that we see each other he will look at me completely differently than he looked before. And he's not going to be running around saying Bobby who because he knows exactly who I am." [Timestamp: 59:53 - 1:01:08]

What do you make of Bobby Lashley's comments? Do you think The Beast Incarnate fears The All Mighty following WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : Do certain WWE Superstars deserve special treatment over others? Yes No 0 votes