"I think they forgot about him" - Fans worried about 29-year-old WWE star who was drafted to RAW last year

Fans are confused about a current WWE Superstar's status on the main roster. Odyssey Jones was drafted to the RAW brand during last year's draft. He has wrestled a handful of matches since then but has yet to make his main roster TV debut.

Many Twitter fans wonder what the Triple H-led promotion is planning to do with Odyssey Jones.

Some even speculated that he had been released, but the news has yet to come.

Check out these fan reactions on Twitter:

Fans react to the misuse of Odyssey Jones (via Twitter)

Odyssey Jones' losing streak in WWE

Jones is currently on a losing streak. He has lost his last six matches, four against Omos. Jones has only won two matches in 2024 against Cameron Grimes and Cedric Alexander.

Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla, wanted to add Odyssey Jones to Hit Row. He sat down for an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm following his release last year and revealed the same.

“And I even talked about adding Omari, Odyssey Jones to Hit Row. As like muscle. You know what I’m saying? I’m already muscle but like… Like Suge Knight. I look like Suge Knight. Suge Knight rolled around with 20 Mexican Bloods. That’s a real thing he would do. Yeah, he could whoop people’s a** but he would have hitters with him. So that’s not a crazy thing. We talked about adding him too,” Top Dolla said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Jones is one of the most intimidating acts in World Wrestling Entertainment today. He has repeatedly shown that he can hang with the best in the squared circle, having an incredible outing with Bron Breakker at last year's Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India.

Do you think Triple H has dropped the ball with Odyssey Jones?