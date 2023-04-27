"I didn't think that was funny at all" - WWE legend on rewatching Titus O'Neil's botched Rumble entrance

Titus O'Neil's unplanned stumble at the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 would still crack up wrestling fans and pundits, but it wasn't funny for WWE legend 'Road Dogg' Brian James, who admitted that he still gets scared watching the clip.

The former WWE tag team champion entered the 50-man Royal Rumble at #39 and accidentally slipped while running towards the ring. He ended up sliding under the squared circle instead, and Road Dogg said that O'Neil was lucky that he didn't break his neck from the botch.

Brian James was part of the creative team at the time and recalled his initial reaction when he first saw Titus O'Neil fall. The tag team legend explained that Titus O'Neil could have crashed into the metal bar and injured his neck and skull if he had skidded a little higher.

Here's what the Hall of Famer said on the latest episode of his Oh You Didn't Know podcast about Titus' close shave from the Saudi Arabia show:

"Truth be told, I didn't think that was funny at all. It scared me so bad! Like, I know what is one inch above his head when he is sliding, running at full speed. One inch above, and he breaks his neck, and there is no two ways about it. He's got a broken neck if he's an inch higher than he was. And probably a cracked skull, too, because it is a metal bar under there that is not forgiving." [From 1:34:40 onwards]

Road Dogg further admitted that he still loses his breath whenever he revisits the moment and stated that he was very relieved that O'Neil did not seriously hurt himself despite unintentionally giving fans a hilarious memory to cherish:

"So immediately you just go like, 'Oh god!' and then he comes out, and he's okay, and you're like (relieved). It scares me so bad; even watching it back, it scares me. I know he slides under, but it still takes my breath away." [1:35:30 - 1:35:48]

What is Titus O'Neil's current role in WWE?

The former Prime Time Player has not wrestled since losing to Bobby Lashley in a United States Championship match on November 9th, 2020. While his in-ring days have now passed, Titus O'Neil remains an asset for WWE as a Global Ambassador.

The 45-year-old superstar has been praised for his philanthropic activities, for which he was even conferred with the Warrior Award as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Titus O'Neil also sporadically makes on-screen appearances for the company and has mainly made his presence felt at WrestleMania, having co-hosted the 37th edition of the event alongside Hulk Hogan.

O'Neil was also a guest commentator during the Tag Team Showcase matches at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, and we're sure he will pop up on TV as long as he is a member of the WWE family.

