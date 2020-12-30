'I don't think he's that good' - Former WWE Superstar on not being a CM Punk fan before their first match (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox spoke about CM Punk on the most recent edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the live Q&A session, Knox was asked about working with CM Punk in the WWE as they were both part of the company's rebooted ECW brand.

Knox explained that he wasn't always a big fan of CM Punk as they never worked together before they arrived in the WWE.

"It was awesome working with Punk. I never really got to work with him before that. We'd both been bounced around for a long time, maybe eight-ten years before where we finally got up to finally meet each other. We never met. We never played around in the ring or nothing."

I went out there, and we did our first match, and I was a fan of his ever since: Mike Knox on his changed perceptions about CM Punk's in-ring work

Knox, who had seen a few tapes of CM Punk during his time in Deep South Wrestling, never really got the hype surrounding the Second City Saint.

Mike Knox's perceptions, however, changed drastically after his first match with CM Punk. Knox was running late for a match with CM Punk, and it was one those days when nothing went in his favor. Knox recalled that he changed to his in-ring gear in the car while being rushed for Punk's match. The match was called on the spot without any prior planning.

The match against CM Punk made Knox a big fan of the former WWE Champion's in-ring work.

Advertisement

CM Punk faced Mike Knox when he was the ECW Champion.

"I remember the first time that we wrestled. I missed like two or three planes, and it was just one of those nightmare days. I thought I was never going to get there. I was changing in the car as they were driving me to the arena because the music was on and he was already out in the ring, and I had to jump out of the car and run. Yeah, we ran to the ring and did everything out there. You know what I mean? The lost art (calling it in the ring). Everything single thing, including the finish. Before, when I was in Deep South, I was kind of like, I saw him on tape, and I was just like, I don't get it. What's the big deal, man. I don't think he's that good. I don't understand why everybody's talking about him. Then I went out there, and we did our first match, and I was a fan of his ever since. Ah, Oh, that's what it is! Okay, duh, alright!"

Advertisement

Mike Knox also spoke about Kelly Kelly, the infamous Muhammad Hassan angle, getting eliminated by Shawn Michaels, and more during SK Wrestling final UnSKripted of 2020.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.