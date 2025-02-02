"I think it's good"- Former WWE writer reacts to Charlotte Flair winning 2025 Women's Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair has earned herself a world title match at WrestleMania. The Queen survived her competition to win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. She eliminated Roxanne Perez last to claim the victory in the 30-woman battle royal.

During the Royal Rumble Review and Breakdown with Dr. Chris Featherstone, which streamed live on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, Vince Russo was asked to comment on Charlotte's big win.

"I think it's good. I think that's what they should have done. (...) Charlotte Flair in that ring was the best wrestler and she is the best wrestler. And every time she's been healthy, she's been heads and tails above everybody else. And you can't bring somebody back after a year long injury and not have them win the Rumble."

He continued:

"She's the best women's wrestler on the roster. She's been away for a year. Predictable, yes, but Chris, sometimes when you're writing this stuff, you've got to give the people what they want. And I had no problem with that outcome whatsoever." [From 01:52 onwards]

Charlotte Flair is heavily rumored to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Fans will have to wait to see if the two superstars cross paths in the days to come.

