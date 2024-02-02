"I think it is good for him" - WWE Hall of Famer predicts where Kazuchika Okada will go after leaving NJPW

WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger has shared his thoughts on Kazuchika Okada departing New Japan Pro-Wrestling and which promotion he should sign with.

The Rainmaker was one of the biggest wrestlers in the Japanese company, and he's regarded by many as one of the best in-ring workers in the entire industry. He's a multi-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and has won the G1 Climax four times. He parted ways with NJPW at the end of January and is currently a free agent.

WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger wrote in his latest blog post for Tokyo Sports that Kazuchika Okada should go to AEW or WWE, and he should choose the one that offers him more money.

"Personally, I think it's good to test your potential abroad, and I agree with his decision. If professional wrestlers want to spread their wings even bigger in the future, the United States is their home country, and it would be better to make money by making it the main battlefield. If you ask me what a professional evaluation is, it's a gala after all... Where will Okada go from now on? I'm predicting that it's going to be WWE or AEW, but I think it's better to sign with someone who has a high salary, even if it's just a dollar [more]," Liger noted.

Expand Tweet

Jushin Thunder Liger says he's not worried about NJPW after Kazuchika Okada's departure

While The Rainmaker was the biggest wrestler in NJPW, the promotion still has a lot of top names that compete there, including AEW star Jon Moxley.

Jushin Thunder Liger thinks there'll be a lot of exciting matches in NJPW, and he isn't worried about what will happen to the promotion now that Kazuchika Okada is gone.

"The remaining members will lose if they say that it has become boring with Okada gone. This is a chance to jump into a big hole, that’s what this is. I think we will see fights that are more exciting than ever before. That’s what New Japan Pro-Wrestling is all about, and that’s why I’m not worried about anything," wrote Liger.

Expand Tweet

Many fans believe that Kazuchika Okada will sign AEW, but nothing has been made official yet. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up next.

Where do you think Okada will go? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.