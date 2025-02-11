"I think Gunther likes me" - Female WWE star sends message to World Heavyweight Champion

A female WWE star has sent a heartfelt message aimed at Gunther after he had a chat with her on the premiere of LFG: Legends & Future Greats. The Ring General told Zena Sterling that fans don't want to see "Barbie" and that she should find "some grit" in herself.

The premiere of WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats is scheduled to air this Sunday, and fans are quite hyped about it. Earlier tonight, WWE promoted the premiere on its official X/Twitter handle by posting a clip from it.

The clip in question shows the World Heavyweight Champion having a chat with Zena Sterling. When Sterling said she wanted to inspire people by telling a story in the ring, Gunther wasn't impressed one bit. He said the following in response:

Trending

“Maybe you start to find some grit in yourself, because nobody cares if you wanna try to be the best here — nobody cares, nobody wants to see Barbie.”

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

It didn't take long before Zena Sterling noticed the clip on WWE's X/Twitter handle and responded to it right away. She sent a message addressing The Ring General:

"Chat I think Gunther likes me 🤭🥰💗."

Expand Tweet

Gunther opens up about his character on WWE TV

The Ring General appeared on Booker T's The Hall of Fame podcast last year. He spoke about his WWE character at length. Check out his full comment below:

"I mean it's 2024, now everybody knows what we do is scripted, it's sports entertainment. But I always wanted to make it my goal when I walk to the ring that the people's reaction is like, 'Okay, now it's getting real, like now we're in for something special,'" said Gunther. "And I always try to get the people to forget about the fact that what we do is entertainment and just be in the moment and make them feel for my opponent and that's what I'm always aiming for. I think over time, that's what made me stand out from the pack."

Zena Sterling seemed a bit taken aback by the RAW star's message aimed at her but handled it quite well, judging by her demeanor. It remains to be seen what's next for her on WWE TV in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback