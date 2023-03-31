"I think [he] should be the guy" - Former WWE Champion wants Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Champion Big E commented on who he thinks should win between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare will challenge for his first world title when he collides with The Tribal Chief in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All. The two stars will collide for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Sunday night. They will meet tonight on SmackDown one final time before their big match.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Big E stated that Cody Rhodes should be the one to defeat Roman Reigns and win the title at WrestleMania 39.

"I think so, I think so (Cody Rhodes will defeat Reigns at WrestleMania) but who knows? The thing is who knows what wrench could be thrown in there? We’re in L.A., The Rock rumors were afoot a while ago and they kind of cooled off but who knows? If Dwayne makes an appearance, you never know. Obviously, there’s The Bloodline to contend with as well. I think Cody should be the guy. But, who knows?" said Big E. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Cody Rhodes believes that he's the face of WWE

The American Nightmare is currently the biggest babyface in WWE while his rival Roman Reigns is the biggest heel. Both stars are currently undefeated in pinfall and submission matches. One of their streaks will come to an end at WrestleMania.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Traina on the S.I. Media podcast, Cody Rhodes stated that he's felt like the face of WWE since Hell in a Cell last year.

"I don’t think there’s anymore pressure about potentially being the face of the company because respectfully, I feel like for the last four months, I’ve already been the face of the company. Roman [Reigns] sis on a, you know, not a part-time schedule, he’s still a full-time superstar and still the champ respectfully. But I make every town, every city and in addition to that, I’ve already felt like the face of the company since perhaps even Hell in a Cell, even while I was injured," said Rhodes. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Cody Rhodes has never held a world title before in WWE. At WrestleMania 39, he'll be looking to finally change that when he dethrones Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

