"I think it is Hollywood"- Pat McAfee finally breaks silence on The Rock turning heel live on-air

WWE star Pat McAfee recently broke his silence on The Rock unexpectedly turning heel live on-air during the WrestleMania Kickoff press event. However, he did show some heelish tendencies during The Pat McAfee Show.

After returning to World Wrestling Entertainment and seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot, The Rock shockingly turned heel as fans started to boo him in support of The American Nightmare. The Great One showed his villainous side first during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he called Rhodes' fans "Cody crybabies" ahead of the WrestleMania Kickoff press event.

On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the RAW commentator finally broke his silence on The People's Champ seemingly turning heel live on air during his show.

While speaking to basketball player Tyrese Haliburton, McAfee said that he couldn't believe it when The Great One seemingly turned heel on his show.

Pat also mentioned that he thinks Dwayne Johnson is bringing back "Hollywood Rock."

"Well, he did it on our show. "The Rock says this..." As soon as I heard it, he was like sitting four feet away from me, I'm like holy sh*t we got the heel Rock back...Yeah so, umm, I think The Rock is, I think it is Hollywood [Rock]. They [WWE] tell me nothing," McAfee said. [15:06 - 15:37]

You can check out the whole interview below:

Tyrese Haliburton believes watching WWE Superstars like The Rock has inspired his style of play

During the same interview with Pat McAfee, Tyrese Haliburton said his game is greatly inspired by WWE, as he enjoys being a heel whenever he plays basketball.

"For sure, for sure. I think at home, I can be a little bit more of a face but I enjoy being a heel on the road. I get a little persona on the road. That's what I like." [16:24 - 16:33]

The People's Champ and Roman Reigns are set to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for fans when The Bloodline arrives on the blue brand.

Are you excited to see The Great One on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE