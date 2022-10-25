Former member of Hulk Hogan's n.W.o, Buff Bagwell, was recently asked if he would be open to returning to the ring for one last run.

Bagwell has been in the wrestling business for more than 30 years, and during that time, most of his success came in WCW and was part of the New World Order, where he would go on to capture Tag Team gold on five separate occasions. Whilst he has had sporadic matches in recent years, Bagwell is open to a lengthier run in the business again.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 52-year-old stated that he would love to get back into the ring given his recent time spent there.

"I would love to wrestle again. I think I have got one more run left in me. I know I do. I know I have got a little bit of a career left. I took a bump with crutches at the GCW Pay-Per-View a year ago. I took a superkick from Joey [Janella] and I took a good clean bump," said Bagwell. [H/T Wrestling News]

As Bagwell performed during an era where many fans would consider it to be the golden age of the industry, he will no doubt have a strong group of fans ready to welcome him back to wrestling.

Buff Bagwell compares Hulk Hogan to WWE Hall of Famer

Given that he was able to bring WWE and wrestling into the mainstream, it is hard to dispute that The Hulkster is not the greatest star in the company's history.

However, Bagwell was recently asked by a fan on social media who he thought out of both Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin was the bigger star.

"That’s a hard one, Hogan was on top a lot longer, but Austin had more post wrestling success," Bagwell responded. [H/T Twitter]

Considering that both Austin and Hulk Hogan helped usher WWE and pro-wrestling as a whole into the mainstream, it is very hard for fans and analysts to conlusively say who the bigger star actually was.

For you, who out Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan was the bigger star? Let us know in the comments section below.

