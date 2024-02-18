"I think I split my pants a little bit" - WWE SmackDown star recalls wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet (Exclusive)

A WWE Superstar recently opened up about having a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet, claiming it was a rather common occurrence.

The star in question is Montez Ford. As part of The Street Profits team alongside Angelo Dawkins, he has bagged tag team titles on RAW, SmackDown, as well as NXT. He has also served in the United States Marine Corps and is married to Bianca Belair.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae during the premiere of Love and WWE, Montez said that he had split his pants, which led to the couple being late for the event.

"When I was taking our mixtape picture earlier, I think I split my pants a little bit... I think it's just a thing with us. With us, it's always something with wardrobes, with me, not getting it together, and we, us, figuring it out at the last minute and making it work." [1:34 onwards]

Bianca Belair recently spoke about her show, Love and WWE, with Montez Ford

According to Bianca Belair, her upcoming show with her husband will provide a sneak peek into the work it takes as a superstar in the business.

During the same interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Bianca Belair stated:

"There is a lot of wrestling on the show so, I think it is really special for the WWE Universe to show them what it takes to get to that point to be in WrestleMania. You see us in ring for 20 minutes but what does it take on that journey... It's a great introductory to what we do." [3:22 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The EST and Montez in the following weeks.

