"I'm not putting a timetable on it" - Samoa Joe on when he'll wrestle again for WWE [Exclusive]

Samoa Joe has been part of the WWE RAW broadcast team for quite a while now due to an injury. While the details of the damage are unknown, he's been out long enough to create concern among the WWE Universe. Luckily, that's not the case.

Samoa Joe sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino today about all things WWE. When the subject of when we could expect to see Joe return to the squared circle, he wasn't ready to commit to a timeframe. However, he made it clear that he wasn't done in the ring.

"As far as the timetable, no. But I just want to reassure people that you know this point, WWE medical is doing the best for my health and my well-being, and I'm appreciative of it, so we're taking our time. We're making sure that I'm as healthy as I can be. And we are... Yeah, I think that's essentially it, you know, I'm not putting a timetable on it because the type of injury is not something that I want to rush, obviously, for obvious reasons. So, yeah, I mean, that's essentially the update."

While speaking to @SamoaJoe about his upcoming series WWE Grit and Glory, I got an update on his in-ring future.



As of right now there is no timetable on his return.



— Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) February 22, 2021

Samoa Joe confirms he will wrestle again for WWE

Samoa Joe went on to say that some holdups due to the pandemic have prevented him from returning quicker than he can now. But, he also said he appreciates the recovery time and that WWE is respecting his health.

"I mean, and obviously, too, there's been some holdups from a technical standpoint with the pandemic going on and availability of medical personnel, but for the most part, we're taking a careful, measured approach, and though I don't think my in-ring career is over by a longshot I'm appreciative of the recovery time. And that my health is being respected at a premium."

While the timetable for Samoa Joe's in-ring return remains unclear, it's great to hear that it isn't over. Enjoy the Samoan Submission Machine on commentary while you can, because he won't be in that booth forever.

