YouTube megastar Logan Paul recently claimed that his brother Jake Paul joining WWE is "inevitable."

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to put this title on the line against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5. The match was made official during a press conference last month in Las Vegas. The popular YouTuber is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown to continue the build for the title match.

During an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Paul named his co-hosts on the IMPAULSIVE podcast as the other members of his potential faction in WWE.

Ryan Satin then directly asked the YouTuber if he thought there was a chance that we would ever see Jake Paul in the company. He stated that the it was "inevitable" to potentially see the social media star join the promotion.

"Truthfully, I think it is inevitable," said Logan Paul. "I mean, I'm biased but I think what we are doing is incredibly exciting, at least for me personally. It is incredibly exciting. I often try to separate me as the entertainer and me as the consumer. If I were watching two brothers takeover, and I use that word intentionally, takeover two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling, in a way that has never been done before, my curiousity would be peaked," Paul said. [17:25 - 18:02]

Logan Paul on who would be in his faction in WWE

The Maverick also revealed that he would probably only need Jake Paul to go against The Bloodline during his conversation with Ryan Satin.

He also mentioned famous social media influencer KSI as a potential member of a hypothetical faction in WWE.

"I mean, come on, dog," said Logan Paul. "I don't know if I need anyone else other than Jake Paul. That guy got a cannon at the end of his arm. He's got the right hand of God. And he's my brother, talk about a bloodline. My business partner in crime, KSI, also an incredible boxer. KSI and Jake got beef, so there is going to be some inner-tribe feuds." [16:16 - 16:39]

Logan Paul will have his chance to become world champion at WWE Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old can make it to the top of the company with just three matches under his belt.

