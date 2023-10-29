"I don't think LA Knight is at the level of Roman Reigns" - Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts about upcoming match (Exclusive)

Bill Apter feels though LA Knight was at the height of his popularity at the moment, he had little chance of defeating Roman Reigns as he wasn't at his level yet.

The Tribal Chief would put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line for the first time since SummerSlam 2023 at Crown Jewel next month. Knight emerged as the challenger a couple of weeks back on the back of his surging popularity, as he's garnering massive reactions from fans in every arena.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter predicted that LA Knight was guaranteed to get a loud reaction at Crown Jewel 2023. However, the Hall of Famer added that Knight might not win the gold at the event as he wasn't yet at the level of Roman Reigns.

"Roman Reigns, but LA Knight is gonna get a great reaction, and it's gonna be an electrifying match, but I don't see LA Knight winning. If we are looking at this statistically like it was a boxing match or something, I don't think LA Knight is at the level of Roman Reigns," said Bill Apter. [14:07 - 14:28]

Dutch Mantell says Roman Reigns must not be dethroned at Crown Jewel 2023

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell opened up about The Bloodline leader possibly dropping his gold to LA Knight. Mantell explained that the decision to dethrone Reigns was not a wise one from a business perspective, as he felt there was tons of money to be made when a babyface was chasing.

"Good for him (...) Hey, you can have anything you want, really, but would it be good for business? I don't think so. I don't think so at all. Roman is the guy, and if you beat him, then LA Knight's the guy, but he is the babyface, and it's easier to get the babyfaces to try and dethrone the heel, the king of the heels, than to get a heel to dethrone a babyface."

Mantell added:

"People will pay to see the babyface win, they won't pay to see them lose. So once you put the title on LA Knight, now he has got to drop it somewhere. People don't want to see that unless you have a heel that they just kind of love, and we've seen that too."

Considering just how much Knight is growing in popularity, it remains to be seen if WWE takes a leap of faith and puts the title on him at Crown Jewel 2023.

Do you think there's any possibility of Knight dethroning Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

