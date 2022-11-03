"I don't think this is the last time" - Former WWE Champion on his upcoming clash with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar might continue his feud after WWE Crown Jewel if he suffers another loss to The All-Mighty, according to Bobby Lashley.

The Beast Incarnate spent the majority of 2021-2022 feuding with Roman Reigns and trying to dethrone him as the Universal Champion. After numerous failed attempts, Lesnar shifted his attention to The All-Mighty, who defeated him to become a two-time WWE Champion.

Recently, Brock Lesnar returned to the company and attacked Bobby Lashley, which set up a match between the two for WWE Crown Jewel. Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, the 46-year-old star believes it won't be the last time the two heavyweights will meet inside the squared circle:

"Because of the way things have come together with us, I don't think this is the last time we're going to see each other. I think until the end of my career and the end of his career, there's always going to be a Bobby and Brock because right now I look at the score and it's one for me and zero for him. So if there's two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I'm sure he's going to be coming back for another one. He's got to avenge his losses. So I like the build up. (From 7:07 to 7:31)

It will be interesting to see if Lashley can vindicate himself against Brock Lesnar, who cost him the United States Championship against Seth Rollins.

Bobby Lashley talks about the build-up to his match against Brock Lesnar

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a one-on-one contest at Royal Rumble. However, the match was quickly made with very little build-up.

During the match, Roman Reigns made his presence felt as Reigns and Lesnar were feuding at the time. Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, the 46-year-old star spoke about the build-up to their match at WWE Crown Jewel:

"I think the build up is really important because of what happened last time because there wasn't that real resolution to anything except me pinning him. This time its going to be a lot more hype and I think it's not going to be the last time. I think there is going to be so much more than me and Brock can actually get into."" (From 7:32 to 7:52)

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Let’s see what you gotta say now “beast”



#WWERaw Brock’s here? Bet.Let’s see what you gotta say now “beast” Brock’s here? Bet. Let’s see what you gotta say now “beast”#WWERaw https://t.co/XfU4F0v5gc

It will be interesting to see which superstars add a win to their column at Saudi Arabia on November 5th.

Who do you think will win at WWE Crown Jewel 2022? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit SHAK Wrestlig and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes