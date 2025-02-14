"I think she was a little shook" - Roxanne Perez addresses her animosity with top WWE star after mocking her ahead of major title match

Roxanne Perez spoke about getting under Bayley's skin on WWE NXT this week by cosplaying her old character. She also spoke about the animosity between her and the latter as well as two other stars.

The Prodigy cost The Role Model her match against Cora Jade on the black and silver brand by coming out to her old theme song dressed up as The Hugger. The three stars will collide in a fatal 4-way match at Vengeance Day this Saturday, with Giulia putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line.

During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, Roxanne Perez commented on mocking Bayley, and stated that she had the latter shook.

"I mean, it was perfect, wasn't it? I think Bayley tries to act like she's got it all under control, but you saw the look on her face. I think she was a little shook, and I kind of helped my best friend win too, so it was a win-win," said Perez. [26:19 - 26:38]

She added:

"Yeah, I mean, there's definitely a lot of animosity in this four-way. I can see the tension between me and Cora, but I think we're going to be fine. We've been best friends for years and years. I think that'll settle itself. There's a lot of animosity between me and Bayley, a lot of animosity between me and Giulia. She took my title, my title, because she's holding my title, which I will get back this Saturday." [27:26 - 27:53]

Roxanne Perez has big plans for WWE WrestleMania 41

The Prodigy is confident that she'll become a 3-time NXT Women's Champion at Vengeance Day. However, her dreams don't stomp there.

Roxanne Perez stated that after she wins the title, she'll go on to win the Elimination Chamber and walk out of WrestleMania 41 with two belts.

"I'm not worried one bit. I'm more focused than I've ever been, more motivated than I've ever been. I'm going to go to Vengeance Day, I'm going to beat all three of those women, become a three-time [champion], then I'm going to go to RAW with my title, and I'm gonna beat Raquel Rodriguez. Then I'm gonna go to the Elimination Chamber, and I'm gonna win that, and I'm gonna go to WrestleMania and become double champion." [27:53 - 28:15]

Roxanne Perez knows this task will not be easy, but she is confident she can do it. Only time will tell whether she accomplishes her goal.

